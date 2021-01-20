Dear Karen,
My friend, living in an assisted living community, recently committed to a television Medicare plan advertisement. He was thrilled to receive unbelievably great benefits but later discovered several crucial health services on his old policy were no longer available to him. This happened two days before the enrollment deadline, so the policy was reversed. However, it required four hours with a Medicare specialist and his memory doctor. The incident remains extremely traumatic for him. What is the best way to protect seniors and especially those with memory loss?
Dear Reader,
Awareness is the first step for all seniors. According to the Senate Special Committee on aging, seniors are cheated out of approximately $2.9 billion annually. Sophisticated and convincing sales pitches prey upon seniors regardless of education, income and technical savvy. No one is exempt from being a potential target. I urge everyone to research senior scam information provided by the Federal Trade Commission.
These traumatic scam experiences affect the mental health of thousands of people. Seniors often feel helpless, embarrassed, anxious and depressed. This also affects physical health. If you have a scam experience, intentionally take care steps to avoid medical ramifications.
In my book, Moments that Matter, many topics are presented as “teaching stories.” These are true situations that educate and enlighten caregivers and seniors.
Allow me to share Sharon’s scam story: She is an elderly woman in the early stages of dementia. Her typical day is filled with confusion and frustration, she forgot her neighbor’s name, she doesn’t know what day it is and her caregiver has asked endless questions she couldn’t answer that made her feel stupid.
At day’s end, relaxed and relieved of pressure, the phone rings. She is pleased to hear from an organization she supports financially. They remind her that her generosity helps the children. They make her feel needed and accepted. They call her “Miss Sharon” and are so polite. They have her financial information, so bothersome questions aren’t asked.
Sharon happily helps the children again. She feels important and the daily frustrations are forgotten. But sadly, she won’t remember giving donations three times that month or that she is on a fixed income.
As caregivers, it becomes our task to inform and protect our loved ones from senior scams. It is wise to remove credit cards, banking and personal information before serious difficulties arise. Learning from real stories is an easy way to identify problems, avoid mistakes and gain caregiver success.
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Karen Cochran Beaulieu,a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.