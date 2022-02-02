Dear Karen,
I know you have addressed siblings disagreeing about their parents’ care. My problem goes beyond that. My sister assumed the role of caregiver for my mother. While living together, she has made horrible decisions for them, and my input was always disregarded because I am her younger brother. Eventually, I tried to stay out of her way and made my own visits with my mother, who recently passed away.
Over the past few years, I became aware that my sister has dementia, too, and the trauma of losing my mother brought on rapid decline for her. She still adamantly rules the roost and lives in a severe state of agitation and paranoia. I’m worried about her health and safety. She doesn’t eat right, has an old septic tank backing up and thinks people are coming to get her. She basically lives in darkness, always keeping the blinds closed – and recently she moved a big bookcase blocking the front door so no one can get in the house.
I love her and want to help, but she still refuses to listen. I have health and financial problems myself, and this constant turmoil between us has me frustrated, hurt and scared for her safety. I would be grateful for any suggestions you might have.
Dear Reader,
I certainly can see how this situation is overwhelming and disturbing on many levels. If you are making an attempt to be her caregiver, it is imperative that you manage your own health first, or you will be unable to help her at all. I’m hoping you have family and friends who can immediately assist with her care.
Paranoia, an unrealistic fear or concern that harm is imminent or that others are out to get you, is a disorder that is often found with dementia patients. Closed blinds and door blocking are your sister’s attempt to feel safe, and any logic you give her will not reason away her fears. Since the front door is barricaded, be certain there is an alternate safe exit for emergencies.
The other health issue that needs urgent attention is the septic tank. Sewerage waste can lead to a multitude of side effects and diseases. Your sister, who clearly lacks good judgement, may already be in serious health danger.
You asked for my suggestions. Without a doubt, I would contact Social Services for the elderly. They will come and evaluate the situation and guide you to needed services that will protect and improve your sister’s living conditions. Or call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-963-5337. Serious consequences may occur quickly, so do not hesitate to act.
