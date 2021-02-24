Dear Karen,
When I moved into my mother’s home, I realized her dementia was much worse than I thought. My sisters are clueless and ignore my pleas for help. I notice my mother declining every day, but they are still in denial. How can I get them to accept her memory loss as a real condition?
Dear Reader,
A good first step is getting a diagnosis. Family members who hear an affirmed condition from a doctor will probably reach acceptance faster than hearing it from a sibling. Good care and support are crucial for a loved one who is lost and confused.
Next, education is the key – the more one learns about dementia, the better opportunity for the whole family to join forces to face the changes that each stage will bring. Find tools and techniques that will help retain memories, affirm things your loved one can still do successfully and be gentle on yourselves as you work through sadness, anger and frustrations.
No one wants to accept that their loved one is slipping from one reality into another. My friend Alex was struggling with the problem of acceptance. He convinced himself that his mother just forgot or repeated things once in awhile. He decided if something was spectacular, meaningful and important enough that his mother would definitely remember it.
He planned a birthday extravaganza with gifts, games, decorations and her favorite foods. Alex watched his mother have a wonderful time – she was the center of attention, and she loved every detail of her birthday. He was devastated the next day to learn his mother didn’t remember the party.
His non-acceptance of her condition and his unawareness of her abilities left him feeling defeated. Although he successfully created a grand moment for her, he learned the hard way that the cognitive changes associated with dementia are permanent and nothing can reverse them. He discovered he was one that needed to change and adapt.
Life will never be the same for anyone, but by accepting your loved one’s cognitive changes and focusing on their quality of life, you will still be able to enjoy many special moments together.
Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, "Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss."