Dear Karen,
My aging dad and I both owned houses in different states. Realizing it was getting harder and harder for him to manage alone, I suggested we move to Florida and buy a home together. We were both excited about this new adventure. I was realistically expecting to make some changes and adjustments, especially since we were both accustomed to living alone and doing our own thing. However, after a few days, he became despondent and agitated. He began to call me horrible names and said he wanted to die. Meanwhile, I’m overwhelmed trying to rebuild my small business in a new place and I am really confused and shocked by his behavior. What have I done?
Dear Reader,
You both are dealing with huge stressors, selling two homes, buying a new one and especially combining your possessions, tastes and habits. Adjusting to a father and son relationship in a foreign environment on a 24/7 basis is huge and indeed cause for intense agitation, confusion and despair.
Your father’s behavior is clearly tied with grief. He has lost his house, friends, personal items, and all things familiar. He is understandably afraid of the unknown and you are the only one there to blame. Try to understand your father’s emotions by picturing him lying on an air mattress floating comfortably in a pool on a beautiful sunny day. A furious storm suddenly arises, your father is thrown deep into the water, now struggling frantically to tread water and keep afloat. He is overwhelmed, rushed, tired, scared, cold, confused and alone. His nagging consuming thought, to return to his old safe life.
Sadly, you might be feeling some of the same emotions, in addition to guilt and frustration.
Don’t despair. Not that long ago at the beginning of COVID-19, everyone was filled with many of these same emotions. Family relationships changed and friends, ch urch, school, jobs, businesses and many activities were gone. People’s general thought patterns were very similar to your father’s, just wanting to return to their old safe lives.
The term “new normal” became a household word. There was no instruction book and it was very difficult. Most of us did adapt, grow and find a safe and familiar place, although one different than before. Your father may resist at first, but I suggest you begin your “new normal” by reminiscing about your favorite things and any wonderful times in your past. Slowly, repair your relationship by listening to his feelings and allowing him to gain some independence. Choose bonding activities that you can enjoy together, and little by little you will find connections, church groups, senior activities and a friendly neighborhood in your new community. It will take time and effort, but there is great hope that together you can build a comfortable and happy home.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”