Dear Karen,
Your most recent column was about working out. I would love to have an accountability partner, even through email!
Dear Reader,
Thanks for your interest in the Summer Exercise Challenge! It’s a great way we can encourage and motivate each other!
Readers, if you haven’t already accepted the Summer Exercise Challenge, take a look at my website, www.moment-making.com. The Caregiver Corner menu has all the details in my June 9 column.
Join me virtually any time to participate. The SEATED exercise plan includes tested physical movements from head to toe. Get healthy by participating just 15 minutes, three days a week. Start right in your recliner!
According to Senior Help Guide, keeping fit can boost your energy, protect your heart, manage a variety of illnesses and improve your mind and memory.
Through email, we will have the opportunity to encourage each other as team exercise buddies! What have you got to lose, besides a few pounds?
Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.” Visit www.moment-making.com.