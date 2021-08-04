Dear Karen,
My father has dementia and lives in his own home. My siblings and I share the caregiver role, and he is never left alone. Recently we all have been struggling with him in the afternoon. We notice a negative personality change and he becomes quite irritated. Is this a common occurrence for all those with dementia, or should we seek medical help?
Dear Reader,
You have asked about a very common problem that affects the lives of both caregivers and their loved ones with dementia. This is called sundowning, or sundown syndrome. It isn’t a disease itself, but rather a state of confusion that occurs in late afternoon and into the night. Noticeable changes may include aggression, anxiety, wandering, pacing, restlessness, crying, yelling, paranoia and mood swings. These symptoms can be triggered by a variety of things: Boredom, loneliness, overstimulation, seasonal lighting and shadows from windows, are a few.
Due to afternoon shift changes, residents living in facilities are subject to additional triggers as they adjust to new people taking care of them, loud noises and confusion. When staff members are describing a person and their behavior, the day shift and the night shift may report a totally different personality. Special care tactics are needed when sundowning occurs.
General researchers agree that a way to decrease afternoon and night triggers would be to limit caffeine, sugar and napping during the day. Active and tiring daytime activities are suggested so that restlessness and lack of sleep don’t become constant symptoms. Maintaining familiar evening routines, playing soft music or relaxing sounds of nature are recommended, as are avoiding overstimulation, background noises and confusing television programs.
Caregivers should look for indications of medical triggers, such as chronic pain, medications, urinary tract infections and even hunger. If you are unsure about these warning signs, a doctor consultation would provide awareness and understanding when choosing your approach to this syndrome.
Sundowning develops suddenly as evening approaches. Your loved one may be doing fine in the afternoon and then become a completely different person as the sun sets. We would never believe our person would become physically or verbally combative, and it is almost impossible to separate our emotions when this agitated behavior is exhibited.
As caregivers, we must remain calm, step away from the attack for a few minutes and remind ourselves that it is the disease creating these behaviors and not the person we love. The caregiver journey is difficult and overwhelming, so be sure to practice self-care and ask others to help you.
