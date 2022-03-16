Dear Karen,
It seems like no matter where I go or whom I am with, the subject of conversation always leads to falls. As you know, Central Florida has a huge demographic of people 65 years old or older. I used to think folks in their eighties or nineties were the ones falling but recently realized younger seniors are at a great risk as well. This has become more and more disconcerting to me, especially since my last birthday put me in that age group. What are your thoughts?
Dear Reader,
This is such a pertinent question and one that needs to be seriously addressed. Clearly, it is one of those “It will never happen to me” topics.
The CDC presents some sobering statistics about fall awareness that everyone needs to learn and then consider taking preventative steps.
Did you know?
One out of every four people 65 and older have a fall, and their chances of falling again then doubles.
One out of five falls causes a serious injury, such as broken bone or a head injury.
Over three million people are treated for falls in the Emergency Room, and well over 800,000 are hospitalized every year.
In 2020, the cost of falls was over $55 billion, and fall-related injury is one of the 20 most expensive medical conditions. Medicare and Medicaid shoulder 75% of the costs.
Truthfully answering the following questions.
• Has a family member or friend fallen in the past year?
• Have you fallen?
• Have you almost fallen?
• Have you taken that extra stretch to reach something, missed a high curb, tripped on uneven sidewalks or not paid attention while walking with your cellphone? Yes, it can be just as unsafe to text and talk on your morning walk as driving in the car.
To be honest, I had to answer yes to all three of these questions. Recently, my dear friend tripped over her dog and was badly hurt. The dog and her tan tile floor were very similar in color. I suggested she put a colorful vest or bandana on the dog so that he is more visible.
Poor vision and poor lighting are two things that also increase fall risks.
I recently had a fall during the night and badly bruised my back, knee and face. I now have wisely concluded that my balance is not what it should be, and I am following my doctor’s suggestion to get sturdy shoes that will help with steadiness, back and knee pain.
Falls are a vast topic and will require additional study. In future columns, prevention, falls causing memory loss and depression, and falls because of memory loss will be discussed.
