Wow, 2020 has indeed heaved burden after burden on us. Worrisome questions have filled our minds:
Will I get COVID? Will I have a job? Will I lose my business? Will I feed my family? Will my grandchildren really know me on Zoom? Will wearing masks ever end? Will I get the vaccine? Will I ever to get to visit my loved one in their nursing home? And yes, I believe we all can admit, will I run out of of toilet paper?
This past week, I sat down and watched my favorite Christmas movie, the 1954 release of White Christmas. When Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney sang Irving Berlin’s song, “Count your Blessings,” I couldn’t help thinking about the year 2020.
The lyrics are, “When I’m worried and I can’t sleep, I count my blessings instead of sheep, and I’ll fall asleep counting my blessings.”
It prompted me to take a few moments to intentionally count my blessings. I suggest that you do the same. If we write them down and read them before bedtime, we’ll probably all sleep better.
Our lives are at the intersection of 2020 and 2021
The traffic light symbolizes our future year.
The RED light means REJECT. What things do I need to stop doing? Some examples are dwelling on negative thoughts, overeating, sleeping late, living in fear, etc. (Personally, I must stop eating chocolate!)
The YELLOW light means ACCEPT. What things do I need to continue doing? Examples are nurturing relationships, enjoying hobbies, praying, wearing masks, using technology to safely connect with others, etc. (I now rely on Zoom for many areas of my life.)
The Green light means EXPECT. What things do I need to start doing? Examples: thinking positive, exercising, keeping in touch with others, volunteering, starting a new hobby, creating quality of life moments for you and your loved ones, adding laughter to each day, singing, etc. (I’m going to start saying hello to others, everywhere I go, while wearing my mask!)
2021 Reject – Accept – Expect
Plan your year: make specific, attainable, and relevant goals.
Wishing you and yours a very Happy New Year! Take your foot off the brakes, leave 2020 behind and move full speed ahead into 2021! I’m looking forward to receiving your questions. — Karen
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Karen Cochran Beaulieu,a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.