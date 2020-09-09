The Sumter County Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act business assistance reimbursement grants have been extended to include not-for-profit organizations. Sumter County Economic Development encourages both for-profit and not-for-profit entities to apply for the grants, which can reimburse for personal protective equipment, disinfectants, sanitizer, sanitization services, protective barriers and other expenditures related to COVID-19 response. For additional information, visit www.sumterbusiness.com.
Last month, Sumter County also began accepting applications for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Housing Assistance program. The program can assist eligible county residents with mortgage, rent or utility payments. For more information or to apply for assistance,
visit: http://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/CARES-Housing.