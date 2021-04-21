March 20, members of the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening traveled to South Sumter High School to get their cars washed and help the Rotary Interact Club raise funds for their service projects.
SSHS Interact co-presidents Day Durham and Savannah Lister have worked with their club members to raise awareness about bullying and take steps in their school to prevent bullying incidents. Another project is recycling.
According to Durham, “We have put the spotlight on the need for our high school to be proactive in recycling. Our club thinks this is very important.”
Kevin Hanson, the club’s supervising teacher, was pleased that the Interactors arrived in their new club shirts and got to work washing cars.
“In the end, they raised $410 for club projects. I’m excited to see how they decide to use the funds,” he said, noting that they’re developing leadership skills and demonstrate a strong interest in service above self. “You could see that during the car wash.”
Rotary president Gay Ratcliff Seamens agrees: “These students were so much fun to be with today. They energized me! We are really proud of this Interact Club.”