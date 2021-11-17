In this month of thankfulness, it’s a great time to thank a farmer. And, in celebration of the importance of agriculture, Farm City Week will be celebrated Nov. 17–24. The event has been held around the country since the 1950s to celebrate and promote agriculture – as well as the beneficial partnerships between growers and consumers.
This year, Sumter County Economic Development, UF-IFAS extension and other community partners will offer an in-person event at Whispering Oaks Winery on Nov. 12. Activities will be held outside and include educational presentations, lunch and a tour of the winery.
The event, which will run 11 a.m.–2 p.m., is free, but space is limited, so registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/farmcity.
If you have event-related questions, contact Sumter County Economic Development at 352-689-4400.