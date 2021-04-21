Then He said to the disciple, “Behold your mother!” And from that hour that disciple took her to his own home. (John 19:27) Some of the last words that Jesus spoke as He lay dying on the cross was love, care, and concern for His mother. Sunday May 9th is Mother’s Day. At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we want to be part of the celebration of our mothers. Not every woman may be a mother, or can be a mother, but all of us have mothers. Mother’s Day is the celebration of motherhood, which is desperately needed in our culture today. Come celebrate this special day with us.
First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee offers ministries for all ages and all people. We strive to link people up to a God who desperately loves them.
Our service time is 10:00am every Sunday morning. We offer growth group bible studies at 9:00am for every age group. Wednesday night offers Adult, Teens, and children (Kid Venture) growth group bible studies at 6:15pm with activities and challenging messages. We also offer a bus pick up. Call the church at 352-793-5510 for pick up times. Come bring the family and let our church be a part of your life in this often very difficult world. Our address is 802 County Road 470 Lake Panasoffkee 33538. Phone number is 352-793-5510 and our website is fbclp@fbclakepan.com. We do live stream on our website, Facebook live, as well as YouTube.
