The area will have several festive Independence Day events to honor the founding of our great nation in the coming days. Here’s a quick look at some of them.
Wildwood will host “Happy Birthday, America,” an Independence Day celebration on July 3, with music, food, a kids zone, and fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
Entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the Dave Capp Project will perform at 7:30 p.m. The festivities will take place at Millennium Park, 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood. Parking is free. Visit
In nearby Groveland, events will be spread over two days – July 3 at Cherry Lake Park, 131 Wilson Lake Parkway, and July 4, at Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Avenue, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. both days.
Beginning at 4 p.m. July 3, Cherry Lake Park will offer DJ Mix on Wheels and a food truck. Limited parking will be available, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
July 4, Groveland’s annual Miss Firecracker Pageant will begin at 1 p.m. in the E.L. Puryear Building. This pageant for ages ranging from babies up to 8th graders has been a part of the community for over 30 years. Admission for ages 6 and up is $3.
At 4 p.m., Lake David Park is the place to be, with the South Lake Electric Car Show with DJ Blu Bloods, a kid zone, food trucks, and more.
Visit www.groveland-fl.gov.
Leesburg is offering its 4th of July Celebration at the Lakefront. Festivities start at 6 p.m. at The Lakefront (Ski Beach), and fireworks blast off starting at 9 p.m. The free family event will feature a kids play zone, live music with Hypersona on the Jenkins Auto Group Stage at Ski Beach (6 p.m.), a juggler, food vendors, a photo booth and more.
The festivities officially kick off at 6 p.m., but the opening ceremony at the Leesburg Lightning baseball game starts at 5 p.m. at Pat Thomas Stadium. Then, a 7:30 p.m. water ski show keeps the party going as the evening continues.
To view the fireworks, the city of Leesburg says, “It’s great viewing from all around Venetian Cove or from your own boat at the Boat Tailgate Party located between Monkey Island and the boat ramp at Venetian Cove Marina.”
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/leesburg-4th-of-july-celebration.
The American Legion Post 239 Groveland/Mascotte is revving up for a July 4 car show at its Mascotte location, 307 American Legion Road. All are welcome to view the hot rods and even enter their own cars during the event, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages will be available. Visit the American Legion Post 239 Groveland/Mascotte Facebook page for more information.
In addition, Cornerstone Hospice is hosting a virtual Independence Day celebration, “Red, White and Blue Party,” on July 2, for residents of Sumter, Lake, Polk and other central Florida counties. Developed as a Cornerstone’s Kids program, the event is designed to foster fun, friendship and support to area students who may be struggling due to grief or challenges posed by the pandemic. Registration is required to participate.
Visit https://CornerstonesKids.org, email CornerstonesKids@cshospice.org or call 866-742-6655.