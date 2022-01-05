Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 17 this year, and the man and his legacy will be recognized in communities across the nation, including those in Sumter County.
In Wildwood, the MLK Block Party will be held Jan. 15, which is the civil rights leader’s birthday. He was born on this date in 1929.
The Wildwood celebration, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Office, will include food, games, vendors and live music. It will be held noon–4 p.m. at MLK Park, 6938 CR 213. Call 352-461-0134 or email kgaines@wildwood-fl.gov.
The holiday is recognized nationwide the third Monday in January, and on this date, a parade will kick off events at 10 a.m. at Royal Park, 9569 County Road 235, Wildwood (Royal). A “drive-up” speaker event will follow at 11 a.m. at the park, and feature a guest speaker sharing Dr. King’s words, vocal renditions and a soul food vendor.
“Due to our country’s health concerns, we will observe 6-foot distancing [and] face masks during this event. We ask that patrons drive up, stay in or close to their vehicles or the pod of patrons traveled with to the event,” said organizers Young Performing Artists, Inc.
The Jan. 17 Royal activities will also be streamed live via www.Facebook.com/youngperformingartistsinc. For more information, email youngartists@aol.com.
The federal holiday is an official day of service. Through its website, AmeriCorps offers information on volunteer opportunities around the country. In addition, event organizers can enter their MLK Day volunteer projects on the site.
“In recognition of Dr. King’s incredible legacy of service and leadership to gain equality for all Americans, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday as a national day of service in 1994 and charged AmeriCorps with leading this effort,” according to the federal agency. “While much work remains to fulfill Dr. King’s dream of a Beloved Community, AmeriCorps remains committed to showing that, through a fierce urgency of now, service can help unify Americans of different backgrounds and experiences.”
Each year, AmeriCorps invests more than $800 million in grants for local nonprofit, community, tribal and state organizations; places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers.
Visit https://americorps.gov/newsroom/events/mlk-day for more information.