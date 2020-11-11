Born in 1925 and raised on a 350-acre farm near Portland, Indiana, Dale attended a one-room country school before high school. In his senior year, Dale and a number of classmates dropped out and enlisted in the Army.
Wanting to fly fighter planes, Dale went on active duty in December 1942 and was sent to Camp Blanding, Florida, for basic training. He later joined the newly created 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment (P.I.R.) at their sealed forest camp near Newbury, in southwest England. He was assigned to the Demolition Platoon, HHC, 501st P.I.R. and, because he had not been allowed to attend parachute training in the States, he was ordered in May 1944 to complete the training in England.
Because of this assignment, he missed his unit’s Normandy parachute drop on June 6, 1944. On Sept. 17, 1944, Dale experienced his first combat mission when the 501st, as part of the 101st Airborne Division, parachuted into Holland as part of “Operation Market Garden.” Their mission, which was successful, was to seize and secure the railroad and highway bridges over the Aa River and the Willems Canal south of Veghel.
However, seizure and securing of the bridge over the Rhine River at Arnhem by the British First Airborne Division was prevented by a surprise appearance of two SS Panzer Divisions which had not been detected by pre-jump intelligence. The British Division was almost totally destroyed and unable to capture the bridge.
The 501st suffered 661 casualties, killed, wounded and captured. Luckily, Dale was not one of them. Years later, Dale visited with one of the German veterans of those SS Divisions who stated, “I’ll bet you never had any idea that our two Panzer Divisions were there, did you?” We didn’t.
After 72 days of combat in the Netherlands, the 101st AB Division and the 501st P.I.R. were pulled back to Mourmelon, France, to refit and rest.
However, within three weeks, Dec. 17 to be exact, the Division was ordered to the Belgian city of Bastogne in an attempt to stem the advance elements of the German Ardennes offensive, now known as the Battle of the Bulge.
The 501st was the lead combat team in the division to move and after a grueling truck ride, reached Bastogne late at night, and, by midnight Dec. 19, the 501st was the only regimental combat team ready for action and the first to fight. By Dec. 21, Bastogne was surrounded by German offensive units. As a member of the Demolition Platoon, Dale and his mates served as a “fire brigade,” so to speak, as they were tasked to bolster the line wherever the Germans were making an effort to break through. The 101st Division and the 501st suffered heavy casualties until Patton’s first units broke the German siege on Dec. 26.
The 501st suffered 580 killed, wounded and captured. Unfortunately, Dale was one of the wounded. He was in a building when a German “Nebelwerfer” rocket came through the roof and exploded about 15 feet away. Dale suffered shrapnel wounds to his hands and legs but no catastrophic injuries. This incident, however, saved Dale from even more serious injuries, as he was prohibited from assisting his platoon in moving stored anti-tank mines which exploded and killed and injured about half of his platoon.
After the Ardennes battle, Dale and the 501st were sent to the Alsace area of France/Germany and then drove through southern Germany. They were in the area of Berchtesgaden, Germany, when the war in Europe ended. Dale was required to remain in Germany as part of the occupation force until he was allowed to return to the states at the end of 1945.
He mustered out of the Army at Fort Meade, Maryland, in January 1946. He had obtained the rank of acting Corporal with the 501st during his time in Germany. In addition to his Purple Heart, Dale’s awards included the Bronze Star, the American Campaign Medal, the Europe-Africa-Middle East Campaign Medal, The World War II Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), Good Conduct Medal with clasp-2 loops, Distinguished Unit Citation with cluster, Orange Lanyard, Croix de Guerre with Palm, Belgian Fourragere, Master Parachutist Badge and the Combat Infantry Badge.
After returning to the farm in Indiana, Dale returned to high school and earned his diploma. In June 1946, he married Hazel, the girl he had been sweet on since age 14. Feeling farming was not what he wanted to do, Dale went to work for General Electric and worked a second job as a food inspector.
After about a year, with Hazel’s blessing, Dale re-enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the Demolition Platoon, Headquarters Company, 505 P.I.R., 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Son Gregory was born in 1948, and daughter Juanita was born in 1949. By the beginning of the Korean War, Dale was sent to a quartermaster school in Chicago for training. His Fort Bragg colonel then encouraged him to consider trying for a commission.
He was sent to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to attend a leadership school, expecting to attend officer candidate school (OCS) upon completion. Instead, he was assigned to 8th Infantry Division as a tac officer training soldiers. With help from his congressman, Dale was able to be assigned to OCS at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where he received his commission as a second lieutenant in the Signal Corps, October 1952. He then returned to the 82nd AB Division at Ft. Bragg. Within six months, he was assigned to the 226th Signal Service Company in Korea, his second combat area assignment.
After the Armistice in 1953, Dale was assigned to the 4th Signal Battalion, Sendai, Japan, and Hazel and the children joined him there. His Korean War assignment resulted in receipt of the UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and his second Overseas Service Bar, and he was recognized as the most decorated man in the 4th Battalion.
In 1956, he was reassigned to the 82nd Signal Battalion at Fort Bragg as company commander of its radio relay company. In 1958, he was transferred to the 516th Signal Group in Karlsruhe, Federal Republic of Germany, where he was in charge of supply for the 516th as well as two German signal groups and a Polish signal company. He was promoted to captain during this tour and subsequently served in France, as well.
In 1961, Dale was assigned to a “does not exist” unit at Arlington Hall, Washington, D.C., and promoted to major. Then in 1963, he was assigned to serve with the “Operation Silk Purse” control group operating from Chateauroux Air Station in France by the 7120 Airborne Command and Control Squadron. This was the U.S.’s airborne nuclear command and control mission for the European theater of operations.
In late 1965, Dale and the squadron moved to RAF Mildenhall, where he served until being reassigned back to the states in 1966, to the 18th Airborne Corps. He had spent hundreds of hours in the air over Europe during those three years with “Silk Purse.” He served as executive officer for the 50th Signal Battalion for a short time and upon promotion to lieutenant colonel, he was made commander of the 35th Signal Group, which trained troops assigned to Vietnam as signals assets.
In 1968, Dale stood up the Signal On-Line Battalion North Korea and served as its first battalion commander. Returning to the states after his one-year unaccompanied tour, Dale was assigned to the J-6 Section (Signals) for the United States Strike Command (STRICOM), a unified combat command located at MacDill AFB, Florida.
While he was stationed in Korea, Dale and Hazel had a retirement home built in Cape Coral, Florida. In 1970, Dale retired from the U.S. Army, began working for the Florida Park Service as a state park ranger and was eventually promoted to park supervisor. His peace-time service resulted in being awarded at least four Army commendation medals and two joint service commendation medals, and he had made over 120 parachute jumps during his career.
Prior to his second retirement in 1984, Dale and Hazel sold their Cape Coral home and purchased an Allegro motor home. Over the next 20 years, they visited every state in the U.S., except Hawaii, in their motor home, and most of Canada. They stopped their motor home travel in 2004 and then happily lived full time in The Villages.
On a sadder note, Dale lost Hazel earlier this year, just weeks before their 74th wedding anniversary. She is missed tremendously, but Dale is happy that his two children now live within a few blocks of him in The Villages.
