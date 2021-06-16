Every month, YOUR Humane Society SPCA highlights one of its volunteers – and this month, it’s David McMahon.
Originally from Saratoga Springs, New York, McMahon grew up with a Sheltie named Button and an orange tabby cat named Muffin. But as he matured, McMahon found he was allergic to cats and dogs. He learned to put up with the symptoms for years while in his parents’ home, but never got a pet of his own after reaching adulthood.
When he moved to Florida, McMahon opted to try allergy shots.
“After two years of treatments, I decided to try out another cat,” David said. “I adopted Pixie, a beautiful black and white tuxedo, when she was four months old. And the allergy shots worked! I had no symptoms and so I kept the little rapscallion. She is now five years old.”
While McMahon initially started volunteering to “get himself out of the house,” it did not take long for him to discover the rewards of volunteering at the shelter. “I had no idea it would be as rewarding as it has been. I look forward to visiting all the cats and kittens and giving them chin scritches and belly rubs (those that like them). I try to give equal time to all the cats in the Catty Shack. Maybe, I give a little extra attention to newer members who are a shell-shocked by having their world upended with the change.”
McMahon encourages anyone thinking about volunteering to take the leap of faith.
“All that is asked for, is simply an investment of your time,” he said. “You can volunteer as much or as little as you are able. Also, there are so many ways to help. Opportunities exist from socializing to clerical assistance. The biggest reward is to see an unwanted animal find a loving home.”
McMahon’s recent adventure holds a very special spot in his heart.
“My most memorable experience is my current decision to foster a cat and her five kittens,” David said. “It brings me joy to see them grow. They began life as tiny fur babies with their eyes still closed and folded ears. Then their eyes opened, and they began to see their new world.”
To explore volunteer options at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter’s County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, visit yhsspca.org/volunteer or call 352-793-9117. Volunteer orientations are typically the first Saturday of each month.