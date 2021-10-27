Nov. 13, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park will be bursting with activities as it presents Florida Heritage Day and Dade Centennial Celebration, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visitors can experience living history with Florida music, folk crafts, demonstrations, pioneer games for children and hands-on activities for children and adults. Cost is $5/vehicle.
The park has several other events planned for November. Here are a few.
Dade Pioneers will meet Nov. 2, 3:45–6 p.m., for their monthly youth program. The sessions offer natural and cultural history programs, including crafts, games, speakers and food, for children ages 8–18. Membership costs $10/year or family membership $25. To register, call 352-793-4781 or email Kristin.n.wood@floridadep.gov.
Take a pine needle basket class Nov. 4, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., and learn from expert volunteers. All materials will be provided. Cost is $5 activity fee to park friends’ group, Dade Battlefield Society, plus park admission. Class size is limited to 12, and pre-registration is required.
Nov. 6, join Project WILD coordinator Gina Long for a WILD Walk, 9–11 a.m. and walk the park trails and learn about Florida history and its native environment.
Hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting the state park. Unless otherwise noted, program costs are included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or a Florida Annual State Parks Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.