You are at home and bored to the nth degree. There is a delicious and healthy solution to that problem. Central Florida has two seasons to grow vegetables. And it’s time in August to start planting seeds and plants. The picture above is harvest from my own garden.
Get creative! Don’t just plant orange carrots or green bell peppers. Plant purple ones. Plant purple tomatoes. Purple vegetables have a lot of anthocyanins in them – same thing that makes blueberries so nutritious. You can even plant purple potatoes and purple cabbage. Plant patty pan squash – shaped like a UFO, colorful and tasty. But you’ll need to buy seeds for all of those. Tip: if planting carrots from seed, buy the pelleted seeds; or you’ll put too many seeds in one hole and have mutant carrots. Friends and neighbors will be purple with envy when they see your garden.
Singing to plants supposedly results in you exhaling carbon dioxide, which aids in photosynthesis, making plants grow faster. Plants exposed to Beethoven do just as well as those exposed to heavy metal music. Yelling at them does just as well as talking nicely. So, vibration could be important. So, go ahead and try this horticulture therapy. You may benefit more than the plants.
Need help with veggie gardening? Dr. Norma Samuel of UF/IFAS Sumter County is hosting a “Grow Your Plate” series on vegetable gardening every Tuesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11–Oct. 13. I know her well, and she is an expert. You can register at
https://tinyurl.com/y2opn65r, and if you would like a copy of the scheduled topics, email LazyGardeners@outlook.com.
Email me with questions, where to buy quality seeds and if you would like to be on The Evening Gardener email-invite list when it begins.