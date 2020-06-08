We are excited to announce that First Baptist Church of Webster will be partnering up with Snowbird South RV Park in Center Hill and Sumter Cars & Trucks in Bushnell to bring our kids of Webster FREE Cereal and Milk!
With the gracious donations already received we will be able to serve 100 families with children on a first come first serve basis. Please note that the children must be present to receive their box of cereal and milk will be given in 1 gallon per family increments. Keep a lookout for the banners in your Webster Neighborhoods for distribution locations!
If you do not already have a church family, we invite you to come and join us for our Sunday morning worship at 10:30am in our Ignite Fellowship Hall. Here at First Baptist Church of Webster we are called to love God and love people!
All Are Invited and All Are Welcome!