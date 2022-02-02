The Jan. 21 Lights, Camera Auction annual awards dinner and gala in The Villages was a festive celebration of the business community.
Hosted by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, the event was held at the Savannah Center. Attendees enjoyed a social hour, dinner and silent and live auctions.
Also during the event, the new chamber board was installed and sworn in by The Honorable Judge Paul Militello.
2022 chamber awards were presented by Beth Hunt, chamber president. Recipients were:
Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Jeff Light, Seco Energy
Outstanding Non-Profit of the Year: Langley Health Services
Outstanding Small Business of the Year: Better Life Academy
Outstanding Large Business of the Year: T & D Concrete
Business Woman of the Year: Missy DeSantis, DeSantis Appliance & A/C
Business Man of the Year: Dick Campbell, UF Health, The Villages Auxiliary Foundation
Title sponsor of the event was The Villages Insurance.