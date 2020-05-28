Charter Communications recently launched Spectrum Scholars, a two-year educational program for eligible rising juniors with financial need.
Charter and its non-profit partners will select 20 students who will each be awarded a $20,000 college scholarship to be used over the course of their junior and senior years. Students selected as Spectrum Scholars will participate in a structured, two-year program that will focus on professional development.
Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, students also will receive a Charter mentor and the opportunity to explore an internship at Charter, one of the nation’s largest broadband and connectivity companies.
To help with the selection of the Spectrum Scholars, Charter is collaborating with the American Indian College Fund, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, United Negro College Fund and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, national non-profit organizations focused on supporting the needs and aspirations of underrepresented students.
More information on how to apply to become a Spectrum Scholar is available at https://corporate.charter.com/spectrum-scholars