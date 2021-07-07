What breaks my heart the most is when a sexually abused child grows up and turns from God because they believe that He allowed gross acts happen to them. They don’t understand that these predators forced their free will on them and that it broke God’s heart.
In the book of Matthew, Jesus instructed that no one should hinder children to come to Him and we can respond by educating ourselves and our children to prevent them any harm.
The organization Darkness to Light works around the clock to prevent abuse. They go over statistics, signs of grooming/abuse, and most importantly, ways to prevent the abuse from ever taking place.
What I’d like to do is to showcase their 5 steps in protecting our children. I’ll condense here, but I urge everyone to visit their website for more: https://www.d2l.org
Step One Learn the facts: 1 in 10 children are sexually abused before they’re 18.
Step Two Minimize Opportunity: Most children are molested in one-on-one situations. So it’s super important for multiple adults to be present to ensure child safety.
Step Three Talk About It: I wanted my children to be aware of their bodies and what parts were okay and NOT okay to be touched, and I also empowered them with the knowledge that even though someone—even a family member—may be an authority figure, it doesn’t give that adult authority over them. They are the only ones who have authority over their bodies. And minds.
Step Four: Recognize the Signs: From physical signs to headaches and stomach aches. Be mindful of signs of grooming as well as the child’s aversion to someone.
Step Five: React Responsibly: Talk to the child without leading questions and contact the authorities if something is amiss.
These steps are really expanded upon on the Darkness to Light site, complete with videos. I wanted to give us a glimpse of what we can do to protect our children. Because our children and grandchildren deserve a present and future without a messy past.
This week’s practice is super simple:
To learn more, and to find out how you can get involved with Darkness to Light, please visit: https://www.d2l.org.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
I love hearing from you. If my articles resonate with you, please drop me a line. Even if you have questions or insights of your own. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com