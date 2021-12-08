Christmas is just a few weeks away and Encounter Church is trying to help fam-ilies have a great holiday. Encounter Church will host its annual Christmas En-counter on Sunday, December 12 from 5-8 pm for area families who are struggling during the holidays. This event will be held at the Wildwood Community Center located at 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood, Florida. A free meal will be provided for families who are in attendance.
Also, Encounter Church wants to make sure every area child can have something under the tree for Christmas. Last year Encounter Church fed over 600 people and made sure that each child had toys to take home.
How can you help? It’s easy! Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy to Encounter Church 505 Mulberry Street in Coleman, Florida. M-T 9 am to 1 pm. The church is also accepting monetary and gift card donations.
“Encounter Church wants to spread some hope and joy this holiday season to area families”, said Jimmy Williams who is the Outreach Pastor at Encounter Church. Children will also get to see Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus and get their photos taken with them. Everything at this event is totally free for families and their children.