Head to Wahoo this Christmas Eve and Celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Yes, we know it’s not exactly his birthday so please no Scrooge-emails telling us how wrong we are! Just come and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.
December 24th and be there by 5:30 p.m. It is going to snow (we promise). Bring the young ones because they love this part and so do some of the old, grumpy folks! We’ll go outside with lit candles and sing Christmas carols. It will be a wonderful Christmas Eve.
Normal services. Sunday AM: 8 Traditional Service, 9 Breakfast, 9:30 Small Groups (including adults, youth and children), 10:45 Contemporary Service with great music! Sunday PM: 5:00 Food, 5:30 Women’s Studies and Men’s studies. Wednesday PM – 6 Food, 6:30 our highly interactive-anything-can-happen-Bible Study.
Changes for Holidays: December 22 & 29 Sundays – 1 service @ 10 a.m. and no evening Bible study. No Wednesday services those weeks either.
Holidays aside, Wahoo is a wonderful church. So, for goodness sake, take a chance and visit us! And all you biannual attenders (Easter & Christmas) are welcome also! We think you’ll like it so much you might come back on a non-holiday Sunday. What a concept huh!
Wahoo is the Church with a Difference. No Dress Code! Jeans, T-shirts and Tattoos welcome. Email questions@wahoochurch.org.
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org