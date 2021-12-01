Dec. 4, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park will give visitors a chance to step back in time with its Christmas on the Florida Frontier event, 2–7 p.m.
Attendees can make and play with homemade toys, including cornhusk dolls, carve soaps, learn the art of punch tin crafts, dip candles, square dance and more. You can also visit reenactment of a soldiers’ encampment.
Cost is $5/vehicle for up to eight people.
Hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting the state park.
The park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.