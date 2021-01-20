The First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee’s drama group, Headed Home Productions, is in rehearsals for their previously delayed spring play “Like A Thief in the Night.”
The play will be presented at the church, located at 802 N CR 470, Lake Panasoffkee. Performances will be Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. Admission is free, though a love offering will be collected to help offset production cost and replacement equipment procurement.
According to the church, “The Bible clearly states that Jesus will come like a thief in the night. This is an inspired story about a family who missed the rapture without even realizing it. In the midst of all the preparation we all put into planning our perfect Christmas, it’s the last day we would expect Jesus to come, but what if He did come on that day? This family wakes up on Christmas morning thinking that it’s just another normal day, but as the day progresses, the changes that have occurred become evident, and the truth long recorded in the Bible is even harder to ignore.”
Call 352-793-5510 for more information.