April 2–3, Headed Home Productions, the drama group of the First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee, is presenting the comedy “Poor Richard” at 6 p.m. each day.
The free performance will be the church, located at 802 N. CR 470 in Lake Panasoffkee.
According to a news release from the drama group, “the comedy is about a dysfunctional family and their friends living their lives caught up in the ‘rat race’ and forgetting their important family roots and true meanings of life. A surprise incident brings the realization of the deeper meaning and purpose back into their lives.”
For more information, contact Connie Young at 352-793-5510 or Headed Home’s producer/director Henry Poates at 352-617-0124.