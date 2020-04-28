To help people be creative with social distancing, the City of Mount Dora is hosting a Virtual 5K Race May 1–3. Anyone can sign up online for the virtual race. Participants will choose their own starting line, which can be in their neighborhood, down a trail or even on their own treadmill at home. After the distance has been run, walked or jogged, the time can be uploaded to social media with the hashtags #WeRunThisCity and #MountDoraVirtual5K.
“We hope the race motivates and inspires people to set a new personal goal, challenge a friend, enjoy nature or exercise with family members,” said Leisure Services Director Amy Jewell.
Anyone who logs their time will receive a medal in the mail from the City. Cost is $22 to participate. To register, head to www.cityofmountdorarecreation.com. For more information, contact Michael Davis with Mount Dora Recreation at davism@cityofmountdora.com.