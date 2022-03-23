In 1980, the state of Florida created a law that defines the Code Enforcement process. Lawmakers wanted to relieve the overloaded court system and have local boards handle local violations.
The City of Wildwood utilizes a special magistrate appointed by the City Commission to hold hearings and assess fines against violators of the city’s codes and ordinances. According to Florida Statute, a special magistrate has the same status as a local board.
The intent of code compliance is to promote, protect and improve the health, safety and welfare of Wildwood’s citizens and visitors. The city utilizes a proactive code compliance model where code inspectors drive through the community and take notes, photographs and contact property owners directly. This model has worked well in achieving compliance without formal hearings or imposing penalties.
The city’s mission is to achieve voluntary compliance through education and outreach. Our code inspectors work closely with property owners to bring their property into compliance and help connect people to social services and financial resources that serve the community.
Some common code violations include:
Building without a permit.
Building too close to property lines.
Overgrown or untidy lots.
Operating certain businesses in a residential zone.
Neglected vehicles, including recreational and commercial vehicles.
Trash, debris and other materials in the yard.
Refuse/trash/solid waste container regulations.
Commercial signs or signs in the city’s right of way.
Accumulation and storage of household goods outside.
Building maintenance for both commercial and residential properties.
If you are an agency that provides services to the City of Wildwood and would like to help our residents, please contact the Code Compliance Manager, Tara Tradd, at ttradd@wildwood-fl.gov / 352-661-6067.
If you wish to file a complaint, you may email ttradd@wildwood-fl.gov. Please provide the address of the complaint and the potential code violations, along with your name and contact information.
