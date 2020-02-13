Neil Simon's "The Sunshine Boys" will be presented at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Wildwood, FL on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
This classic comedy, directed by Steve Rubin, follows the attempt by a young theatrical agent to re-unite her elderly uncle, a former vaudeville great, with his long-time stage partner for a TV reunion. Despite their celebrated reputation, the two old men have not spoken in twelve years. Besides remastering their sketch, the two men have numerous issues to work out before they are ready to return to the public eye.
Tickets are $15, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity. Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-838-3006 or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4506506, or at the door.
Rock of Ages Lutheran Church is located at 4957 E. CR 462, Wildwood, FL.