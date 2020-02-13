There was a song written years ago that had the lyrics: “What the world needs now, is love sweet love.” Such a true message in song. We live in a culture today that is filled with so much strife and hatred. We see it in politics, on social media, and in everyday life. People can be just downright mean. The bible tells us that God is love. There’s a day that we celebrate love and that’s Valentine’s day. We want to invite you to First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee where you can take a break from the meanness of this world, to experience and hear the message of God’s love in your life. Our worship time is 10:00 am Sunday morning where you will hear exciting songs of worship and a challenging message of God’s gift of love to man. We have Sunday evening growth groups for everyone at 6:00pm where we are teaching a series on Creationism verses Evolution. Wednesday night we serve a family style dinner and have challenging children and teen programs at 6:30pm. There are also adult bible studies for everyone on Wednesday evenings. Sunday morning, we also offer an 8am donation only breakfast, and 9:00am growth group bible studies. We are located at 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee. Phone is 352-793-5510 and our website is fbclp@fbclakepan.com. We also have live video streaming of our Sunday morning services at our website. Come and Spread the Love.