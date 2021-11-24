Local members of the Florida Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program recently attended the program’s state conference in Orlando. The role of an ombudsman is to be an advocate for individuals living in assisted living facilities, nursing homes or adult family care homes.
Charlene Soos, Jenny Colbree, Marilyn McCabe, Teri Sinclair, Linda Harmon, Sandy Robbins, Betty Wodarski and Marie Brand attended the October event, which was held to provide ombudsmen additional training and information on resources.
The organization’s mission is “to improve the quality of life for all Florida long-term care residents by advocating for and protecting their health, safety, welfare and rights.” All services are confidential and free of charge.
Soos is chairman of the local Council #4, which represents Lake, Hernando, Citrus, Marion and Sumter counties.
“We have 20 volunteers in our council and can always use more volunteers to keep up with the growing number of facilities to serve our handicapped and elder people,” she said.
For more information on the program, contact the local office at 352-620-3088 or visit https://ombudsman.elderaffairs.org.