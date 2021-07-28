Earlier this month, Sumter County Commissioner Garry Breeden was presented with the FAC Presidential Advocacy Award.
The Florida Association of Counties award recognizes county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating with FAC during the 2021 session to advance counties’ legislative agenda and preserve home rule.
“Every day, our commissioners work hard to tackle complex challenges and respond to the unique needs of their local area,” said FAC President and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay. “Their consistent drive and dedication for their constituents is the reason we’re able to sustain our communities, and those that take the extra mile to advance the counties’ legislative agenda play a leading role in improving quality of life for all Floridians.”
Breeden resides in the county’s District 4, which includes the general areas of Bushnell, Bevilles Corner, Center Hill, Webster, Croom-a-Coochee, Nobleton and Tarrytown.
For more than 85 years, the Florida Association of Counties has represented Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that government closest to the people governs best. The FAC helps counties serve and represent Floridians through advocacy, education, and collaboration.
For more information,
visit www.fl-counties.com.