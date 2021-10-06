Do you know your common garden pests? While you will not see all of these in the fall, they are pests to be aware of.
Tobacco Hornworm (Manduca sexta)
Most commonly found devouring tomato plants, the tobacco hornworm can quickly destroy your crops. While not common, you can also find them on pepper and potato plants. Despite the name, this is not a worm. It is the caterpillar stage of the Carolina sphinx moth.
One management method that works for caterpillars is Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis). This is a bacterium that occurs in the soil. This can be applied to the infected plants. It causes death a day or so after the caterpillar consumes the bacterium. This treatment method is not only safe around pollinators, it is also safe to use in organic gardens.
If you only have a small number of caterpillars, hand picking can be an effective way to manage the issue.
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper
(Romalea microptera)
The eastern lubber grasshopper is a major garden pest for several months of the year. Hatching in large numbers, combined with new predators, makes them hard to manage. They will eat almost anything, stripping plants quickly. Juveniles are black with a yellow or orange stripe. The adults are very large and colorful.
In the fall, killing adults before they can lay eggs helps to reduce the spring population. No chemicals will kill the adults. The best option is manual killing. Management in the spring is a little easier while they are still young. Chemicals such as carbaryl, bifenthrin, cyhalothrin, permethrin, esfenvalerate and Spinosad can be used. Read the labels to check for concerns about non-target issues. Another option is to use a wet/dry vacuum. Remove the filter. Place 25% dish detergent and 75% water in the container. Vacuum the juveniles. This will reduce the adult population and save your garden.
Aphids
Aphids are small sucking insects. There are many species, coming in several colors. They impact the plant by sucking the sap. An issue that often comes with aphids is sooty mold. This produces a black coating on the leaves that is caused by fungi that is attracted to the excrement of the aphids. To eliminate sooty mold, you much first eliminate the aphids.
There are several methods to control aphids.
Spray with a strong steam of water from a hose. This will knock them off the plant.
Insecticidal soaps or oils. Watch out for non-target insects. You do not want to kill beneficial insects.
Wipe them off with a soapy cloth.
Biological controls such as ladybugs. Ladybugs love to eat aphids. If you have aphids and see ladybugs, you may not need to do any other management to control your issue.
Mealy Bugs
Mealy bugs are soft-bodied insects. There are over 250 species, resulting in some variation in what they look like. They are all generally small and oval. Like aphids, they suck on the sap of the plant and can cause sooty mold issues as well.
Many of the management methods are the same as for aphids. A stream of water, wiping them off with a soapy cloth, insecticidal soaps and oils, and biological controls. As always, look for non-target insects before spraying anything. One of the main biological controls for mealy bugs are green lacewings. There is also a small wasp that will lay eggs in mealybugs, ultimately resulting in their death.
Scouting
To identify pests early, it is best to check your plants every two days. Remember to look under the leaves and around buds. Managing pests earlier is always easiest. If you have any questions about pests on your plants, you can bring a sample in to your local extension office or e-mail clear images to your local extension agent.
Extension programs are open to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, age, disability, religion, or national origin.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Email her at jdaugherty@ufl.edu.