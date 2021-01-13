The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities will look different this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A Jan. 18 drive-by parade at Royal Park, 9569 County Road 235, Wildwood (Royal), will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of an annual banquet, a drive-up speaker event with Lawrence Solomon, Royal native, will begin at the park at about 11 a.m., immediately after the parade concludes.
Sponsored by Young Performing Artists (YPAs), Inc., the event will also feature a soul food truck vendor serving fried chicken, smothered pork chops, potato salad, green beans, rolls and tea.
The drive-by parade will travel a one-mile route through Royal’s county roads. Attendees are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wear face masks during the speaker event.
“We ask that patrons drive up, stay in or close to their vehicles or the pod of patrons traveling together,” organizers stated.
For more information, visit www.youngperformingartists.org.