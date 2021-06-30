Setting up playpens outside local businesses, Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening organized a successful baby shower with Hungry Howie’s Pizza, The Sewing Studio and Bella Hair Studio and Village Car Wash in the Spanish Springs-La Plaza Grande West shopping area in Lady Lake.
The playpens were in the businesses for a month collecting baby essentials from customers.
“Village Car Wash has worked with the Rotary Club for food and school supply drives, and this was another great opportunity for us to help in the community. We were very happy to sponsor their playpen,” said co-owner David Daniels.
Rotarians Kate and Rich Tapia were the lead organizers of the event and said they “were really happy with the results of the baby shower.”
Kathryn Conte of The Sewing Studio had not participated in a community event like this but said she felt “the baby shower would be of interest to my sewing and quilting customers.”
Indeed, over 50 homemade baby blankets were donated during the shower by sewing enthusiasts.
This was the first time the Evening Rotary Club partnered with businesses to have a baby shower event. Four assistance agencies, including Sumter County Health Start, were supported by the baby shower.
“The community was generous in their donations of baby items and enough cash for each organization to receive $100,” said president Gay Ratcliff Seamens.
For more information about the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening, check www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.