April 21, Sumter County students competed in the 2022 Sumter’s Future Entrepreneurs Live Competition, and the students put on an impressive presentation.
The first-place Live finalists, who will receive $1,000, are:
• Raelyn Simmons, South Sumter High School, with the business idea Rae’s of Sunshine.
• Erica Wyatt, The Villages Charter High School, with the business idea Infused.
• AmandaLesly Miranda and Kathryn Olsen, Wildwood Middle High School, with the business idea Color Your Dreams Art Studio.
Second place finalists receiving $500 are:
• Adam Newhouse, South Sumter High, with the business idea Bi.
• Alessandra Dunn, The Villages Charter High, with the business idea GLEE.
• Zechariah Poyser, Wildwood Middle High, with the business idea Certified Sports Gear.
The third through fifth place finalists of the online competition from each school displayed posters outlining their business ideas and will receive $200 to further their entrepreneurship plans for next year’s competition.
The Display finalists were: Emelly Corcho, Mariah Derby-Wine, Allison Gill and the team Savannah Stephens and Sadie Van Hooijdonk, South Sumter High School; and Wildwood Middle High School’s Leirin Byrd and Raquel Rowland (team), Brandon Henderson, Aryonna McCoy and Ariana Zarazua-Benitez (team), Dylan McKinley and Ty’asia Pridgeon.
The competition, held at the Wildwood Community Center, was handled in a “Shark Tank” format, and nearly 60 student applications were received. After the top two finalists from each high school were selected, they received mentoring from Mid-Florida SCORE volunteers, including Marcia Bloom, Debee Goller, Kerry Gribosky, David McCormick, Fred Streicher and Byron Zuidema, to help them prepare for their live presentations.
Judges for the event were Brenda Chrisman, of CareerSource Central Florida; Randy Reeder, of AgeWave Solutions, Inc; and Beth Hunt, of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
“This year’s entrepreneurial contest demonstrated the wide variety of interests our students have, and the wealth of creative business opportunities available if you have the desire, organizational skills, work ethic and a good imagination,” said Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley. “Congratulations to our participants, as they were all winners at some level. Also, our judges, sponsors and planning committee members outdid themselves this year and our sincere thanks for their help!”