A message to our friends, customers, and to our community in regards to Covid-19.
Please know that Connie Mahan Real Estate Group is still here and working for you!
We have officially closed our physical office to the public while the information for best practices on how to operate safely during this time continues to roll in. The safety of your families and ours is extremely important to us.
We want to emphasize that we do take COVID-19 very seriously and we have new procedures and protocols in place to continue to work and represent our customers in all of their real estate needs.
As always we have video, virtual and other tech-nology available to help meet the needs of our cus-tomers and our community through this time of caution as well as newly developed new protocols for showing properties and in-person meetings to follow CDC, NAR and FAR suggestions.
As a small business it is critical for us to make sure that you know that we are still here, still working and available for all of your real estate needs. If we can be of any help please do not hesitate to call, text, Facebook message, email etc. our phones will still be answered during normal business hours as well as being monitored 24/7 for messages.
Please take care of yourselves and each other. Please be safe, be kind, be cautious, and be aware that small businesses are still here and open for business even if their “door” may be locked.
Reach out if you need us, we are always here. Yours in service, Connie Mahan,
352-569-0233 - main line 7 days a week Cmregbroker@gmail.com - direct email Www.conniemahan.com