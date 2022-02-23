The Sumter County School District’s controlled open enrollment program will accept applications from Sumter residents March 7–April 6.
The program provides students opportunity to attend a school of their choice outside their assigned zoned school, as long as the requested school is not at permanent program capacity and does not violate the class size amendment.
The parent/guardian of students wishing to attend a school outside their zoned area must submit a COE application to the Sumter County School Board during the open enrollment periods. Out of county residents can apply April 25–May 10.
Submitting an application does not guarantee that the student will be approved to transfer to the requested school of choice, according to the district. If approved, the parent/guardian is responsible for transportation.
Applications are available at all Sumter District Schools and the district office, and a printable form is on the district website, www.sumter.k12.fl.us.
Applications may be turned into any Sumter District School, the district office, faxed to 352-793-4180 or emailed to trina.terry@sumter.k12.fl.us.
For further details, call 352-793-2315, ext. 50247.