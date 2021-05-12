Cooinda is an aboriginal word that means “happy place,” and Cooinda Café owner Joe Brand’s happy place is where he is serving others. Three weeks into his restaurant adventure, he is serving all day, every day – making it a happy place indeed.
The colorful outdoor café opened April 9, and “We already have about a dozen repeat customers coming in every day or every other, trying a new entrée and a new dessert,” Brand said.
A former Tampa resident, Brand thought the Lake Panasoffkee area needed something different in the way of cuisine, so he decided to provide that. Cooinda Café serves Latin and Asian foods like Cuban Style Picadillo, Chicken Ropa Vieja, Bourbon Chicken, Thai Curry Coconut Chicken and Sweet & Spicy Orange Chicken, and more entrees are on the way. Since this outdoor café is on the main road through Lake Panasoffkee, it also provides some cool favorites: ice cream cones, Italian ice, creamed ice (a layered combination of ice cream and Italian ice), shakes, malts and ice cream sundaes.
Brand is happy that outdoor eating has become so popular, due to COVID-19. He did not need to alter his outdoor café, since it already meets safety requirements.
The new café owner boasts 10 outdoor tables with large blue and white striped umbrellas. Brand proudly says, “It’s the brightest place in town.”
In addition to the hospitality world, Brand formerly worked in construction, so he developed his own site plan and designed the vivid blue and green buildings for Cooinda Café.
“I would have built it myself, but the process required a general contractor to pull permits,” he said.
Plans for the future include passing along the café to Brand’s adult daughter “someday” and visiting Australia, whence the name for his colorful café comes.
Cooinda Café is located at 1651 N. County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee and is open 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon–7 p.m. on Sunday.