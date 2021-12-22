Cookies with Santa Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cookies with Santa was a hit. Photos: Jody Wilson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 9, Wildwood Community Center hosted a festive evening of fun, “Cookies with Santa,” and attendees enjoyed making holiday crafts and decorating cookie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Sumter News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sumter Special Sections Sumter Special Sections Sep 30, 2020