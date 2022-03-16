We love our steaks, burgers, prime ribs and roasts – and in fact, we could eat beef every single day!
The question that we get asked the most is, “How do I cook the perfect steak?” If it’s not steak, we’re being asked what the perfect temperature is for roasts and burgers. Cooking times and temperatures may vary with the method of preparation, size and shape of the beef cut and desired degree of doneness.
The following guide covers the five grades of cooked steak from rare to well-done, and the amount of heat required.
Rare steak temp: 125°F – bright red in the middle; Medium rare steak temp: 135°F – warm red in the middle; Medium steak temp: 145°F – warm pink at the center; Medium well steak temp: 150°F – slightly pink at the center; Well done steak temp: 160°F – little to no pink throughout.
If using frozen steak, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator first. Let your steaks come to room temperature by leaving them out for 30–45 minutes before cooking. This ensures your beef will cook evenly.
Liberally season steaks on both sides with the seasoning of your choice. Always use a meat thermometer to check the doneness of your steaks. Remove from the heat when your steaks are 5 degrees less than your desired temperature. Always rest your steaks after cooking them for at least 8 to 10 minutes. Slice against the grain after resting.