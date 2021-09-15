Anxiety and stress can create a variety of woes, but there are ways to alleviate their impact. One is through the free online support groups offered by Cornerstone Hospice. The programs, according to the organization, are there “to help community members who may be struggling with the loss of a loved one, the pressures of being a caregiver or just feeling anxious and discouraged by work, school and the pandemic.”
Participation is open to residents in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties. You must be 18 and up, unless otherwise specified, and it does not matter whether a family member was in Cornerstone’s care.
Groups include Mindful Mondays, a youth grief support group for ages 6–11, two teen groups for ages 12-17, two women’s grief support groups, and loss of spouse and loss of parent groups.
Register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or calling 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.
