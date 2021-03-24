Volunteers may be asked to greet visitors, prepare simple meals for patients, help with light office work or just sit with a patient to offer friendly conversation.
Volunteers receive training that offers insight into hospice care and the services they will provide. Volunteers also enjoy flexible work hours.
For information about becoming a Cornerstone Hospice volunteer, contact volunteer specialist Heidi Gaumet at hgaumet@cshospice.org or call 352-751-3110.
Annually, Cornerstone Hospice serves more than 7,000 people in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. For more information, visit www.cornerstonehospice.org.