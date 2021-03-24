To meet the needs of area children and teens, the Cornerstone Hospice Bereavement team is increasing the frequency of its virtual support groups.
Beginning April 1, children’s bereavement counselor Kristen Nardolillo, LCSW, will meet with youth who are struggling with the loss of a loved one or who may be feeling anxious, upset or confused because of school, family issues, friends and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The support groups are free and open to any resident in Lake and Sumter counties, whether or not a family member was in Cornerstone’s care. The updated schedule of the support groups is as follows:
Youth Grief Support Group (ages 6–11) meets the first and third Monday of each month, 3 p.m.
Teen Grief Support Group (ages 12–17) meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m.
Teen Talks Support Group (age 12–17) meets the first and third Wednesday of each month, 3:30 p.m.
Sessions are one hour each. You must register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.