Are you a farmer or rancher whose operation has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic? The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. USDA’s Farm Service Agency is accepting CFAP applications through Aug. 28. Visit farmers.gov/cfap.
In addition, a new USDA team focused on serving beginning farmers and ranchers has been formed. USDA offers a variety of farm loan, risk management, disaster assistance and conservation programs to support farmers, including beginning farmers and ranchers. According to a 2017 Census of Agriculture, 27 percent of farmers were categorized as new and beginning producers, with 10 years or less of experience in agriculture. Visit farmers.gov/newfarmers for more information.