Correction Mar 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the March 3 article, “Spanish moss in trees – friend or foe?” an incorrect phone number was listed for Citrus/Sumter Senior Forester Arthur Clothier. The correct number is 352-793-2431. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sumter News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sumter Special Sections Sumter Special Sections Sep 30, 2020