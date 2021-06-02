The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a double homicide investigation and requesting citizen information.
May 12, the bodies of Isaiah Alexander Nelson, 17, and Preston Wayne Nixon, 16, both of Wildwood, were found in the area of CR 219 in Wildwood.
“This remains an active investigation, however, this does not appear to be a random act,” according to a SCSO news release.
The families have established GoFundMe accounts to help pay expenses: https://gofund.me/8268c141 for Nelson and https://gofund.me/bbd05ca6 for Nixon.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit crimeline.org.