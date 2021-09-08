COVID-19 cases in Central Florida were high again last week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 2,460 new cases and a testing positivity percentage of 24.85% in Lake County, which also has a high “level of community transmission” status.
With so many people being hit by the novel coronavirus, treatment options are being pursued to keep them home and out of busy hospitals. One option being heavily promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis is administration of monoclonal antibody treatments.
According to a recent news release from DeSantis’ office, “Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.”
The release states, “The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis.”
Those National Institutes of Health guidelines are available at https://bit.ly/3yCXdBn.
More than 20 monoclonal antibody treatment sites have been established across the state. Three Central Florida locations are Barnstorm Theater, 2720 Brownwood Boulevard in The Villages; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando; and Church at the Mall, 1010 East Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.
To find more information, including a list of locations offering the treatments, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.