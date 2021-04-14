Beginning April 5, all individuals age 18 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Florida Department of Health, the Pfizer vaccine also is authorized for persons age 16 and up.
There are a number of options to receive the immunization. Retail options include many CVS, Walgreens, Winn Dixie, Publix, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.
In Sumter County, additional vaccination opportunities are serviced through the state of Florida at https://myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7196.
In an April 2 news release, Sumter County Health Department said 64,002 people over the age of 65 have received a vaccination in Sumter County, resulting in an estimated vaccine coverage of 75-80% in this age group.
Sumter County Health Department director Sanford Zelnick D.O., M.S., said in the release, “I have endorsed proposals that previous limitations, largely concerning recreational and civic activities, be progressively relaxed. Persons who are 3-4 weeks post second dose (or 3-4 weeks past their first dose if they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), should feel comfortable that they are protected.
“This said, I recommend that when in crowds or indoor activities, you continue to wear a face covering. I also recommend a face covering if traveling through airports, or other forms of mass transportation and at destinations where the vaccination coverage is less than the local situation here. Finally, I recommend that upon return from travel, you should self-monitor for several days and not participate in civic or recreational activities if you are knowingly ill. Those who are ill with COVID-19-related symptoms should consider COVID-19 testing, regardless of their vaccination status.”
Sumter County Health Department currently has the Moderna vaccine. Zelnick said he did know when or if the Sumter County Health Department will receive the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“I recommend that persons now eligible for vaccination receive a vaccine as soon as possible, as we still have COVID-19 cases occurring in Sumter County,” he said.
The Florida Department of Health recently reported an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths in Sumter County residents, from 242 to 257.
“This increase reflects an iterative and dynamic process of verifying and classifying deaths as COVID-19-related (or not) by the Sumter County Health Department and the Florida Department of Health’s central office in Tallahassee,” according to the news release. “As the circumstances surrounding an individual death become clear, previous deaths may be attributed to COVID-19 infection (and occasionally, vice versa). This verification/classification process takes time – from when someone unfortunately passes away to understanding the cause(s) of death and, in this context, reporting COVID-19 deaths to the public. The increase in deaths do not reflect a recent outbreak but rather, the processes just mentioned.”
Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is not currently available to the general public at any AdventHealth hospitals, AdventHealth Centra Care locations or AdventHealth Medical Group practices.
Sumter County Health Department, based in Bushnell, can be reached at 352-569-3102. The Florida Department of Health provides COVID-19 resources and information at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov. In addition, vaccination sites are posted on an interactive map at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.